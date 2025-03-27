Man United update: Ruben Amorim’s side hopeful of agreeing deal with midfielder

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United are set to go through a busy summer transfer window once again this time.

Last summer under the leadership of former manager Erik ten Hag, they made big name signings like Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

This summer would be more focused on the club offloading the deadwood in the squad.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Rashford and Antony are all expected to leave the club.

One other player who has been recently linked with an exit from the club is midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The English midfielder’s refusal to agree a new contract at Old Trafford has raised questions about his future.

However, according to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils are hopeful of agreeing a new deal with Mainoo by the end of the season.

The midfielder, who has come through the ranks at the club and had a successful breakthrough season last year, is looking for a massive pay-rise at the club.

The report has suggested that Mainoo would be getting a similar wage package to what Amad Diallo got at the club when he signed his new contract. The figure is likely to be around £120,000-a-week.

Man United are not ready to let Mainoo leave the club

United are keen on keeping him at the club because they rate him highly and he is one of their own.

Despite interest from Chelsea in the services of the midfielder, nothing has materialised on that front.

Talks between the player and the club are continuing and they hope to reach an agreement soon.

Mainoo is one of the best young players in the league and his rise has been phenomenal. In his breakthrough season at the club, he earned a call-up to the England squad and also featured heavily for them in Euro 2024.

The Red Devils are targeting a move for two more English midfielders: Adam Wharton and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Report: Man United fear they have lost out in the race to sign £63m attacker to PSG