Matter of time before Liverpool clinch £40m transfer of 7 G/A 21-year-old

Milos Kerkez in action for Hungary (Photo by David Balogh/Getty Images)

It is reportedly considered only a matter of time before Milos Kerkez becomes a Liverpool player.

The Hungary international has impressed at Bournemouth this season, recently earning praise from his manager Andoni Iraola for improving a great deal this term from the previous campaign.

Kerkez has a total of two goals and five assists for the Cherries so far in 2024/25, which are very decent numbers for a 21-year-old left-back.

We’ve seen plenty of speculation about Kerkez’s future ahead of this summer, and Fichajes now report that a £40m transfer to Liverpool looks like a matter of when rather than if.

LFC could do with replacing the ageing Andrew Robertson, and it seems that Bournemouth are resigned to the fact that they’re going to have to part ways with Kerkez.

Milos Kerkez transfer could be the start of a strong summer for Liverpool

While it’s probably still a little while before we know for sure what clubs are going to do this summer, a deal for Kerkez makes sense as a priority for Liverpool.

The Merseyside giants have a clear weakness at left-back, with Robertson looking past his best after a great career at Anfield.

Kerkez for £40m could end up being a bargain to help Arne Slot rebuild that back four, and it’s hardly surprising that Bournemouth are going to struggle to be able to keep hold of that kind of talent.

Liverpool have other areas of concern this summer, depending on what happens with Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk as they’re all set to be out of contract.

All in all, it could end up needing to be a busy summer, but starting off with this apparently likely deal for Kerkez would be a good strategy for the club.

How Milos Kerkez has impressed at Bournemouth

Bournemouth boss Iraola was recently quoted by the Bournemouth Echo as explaining just how impressed he’s been by Kerkez’s improvement this season.

“Milos has improved a lot from past season, and he has done a great job … This season I think he’s deciding much better.

“He’s adding quality to his deliveries. He’s more calm when he arrives and today was a lovely ball and I think he spends a lot of time crossing and at the end of training we have to fight with him to bring him inside!”