Brother of Liverpool target drops strong hint over potential LFC transfer

Arne Slot and Milos Kerkez (Photo by Ryan Pierse, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The brother of Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez has seemingly liked a post about Liverpool signing the Hungary international.

Some Liverpool accounts have flagged up this intriguing social media activity, with a screen grab showing Marko Kerkez apparently endorsing a move to Anfield for his brother.

See below for an example of the kind of post doing the rounds on social media right now that has got Liverpool fans excited about what looks like an increasingly likely summer deal…

Kerkez’s brother has liked a post about Milos choosing Liverpool ? pic.twitter.com/VNH4nxig5G — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) March 26, 2025

Kerkez has shone for Bournemouth this season and seems an ideal signing for Liverpool this summer, with the Merseyside giants in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson.

Nothing is done yet, of course, and it might still be some time before we learn where Kerkez will be playing his football next season, but this seems like it might be a good sign for LFC fans.

Milos Kerkez transfer hint?

It’s worth noting that Kerkez’s brother has since un-liked this post about Liverpool targeting the 21-year-old, so it might have just been an accident.

At the same time, though, we know in the modern era that players and their families can tease fans with little clues on social media that end up emerging into something more concrete later on.

This is not even the first clue involving Kerkez and Liverpool that we’ve had in the last few days!

All in all, considering the need at Liverpool for a top young left-back like this, and all the little clues we’re seeing in the media and online, it wouldn’t be at all surprising now if Kerkez made the move to link up with Arne Slot’s side this summer.

TEAMtalk have been among the outlets to recently report on Kerkez’s future, stating that talks would be taking place at Bournemouth soon to determine the future of him and their other key players.