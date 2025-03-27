Big Mo Salah contract update emerges that is sure to get Liverpool fans excited

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have endured a frustrating few weeks, watching their team lose the League Cup final to Newcastle, crash out of the Champions League, and now face the shock of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s impending departure to Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The right-back had been linked with a move to Madrid since last summer, with the La Liga giants initially considering an early approach before opting to wait and sign him for free.

His decision has left many fans feeling betrayed, with frustration mounting over how he has handled the situation, especially given his deep ties to the club.

Adding to Liverpool’s concerns, contract uncertainty looms over two of their biggest stars—Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. While both have conducted themselves with more respect toward the club and its fans, negotiations over new deals remain unresolved, leaving supporters anxious about their futures.

Liverpool make their best offer to date for Mo Salah

However, there may be a glimmer of hope regarding Salah. According to Egyptian news outlet Masrawy, Liverpool have ‘entered into serious negotiations’ over a contract renewal for the star forward, potentially easing some of the growing tension.

As per the report, the negotiations are taking place with Salah’s agent Rami Abbas and are in a much more advanced stages. It claims that the club has made an offer ‘higher than any offer made to the player before’.

The report further suggests that Alexander-Arnold’s imminent departure has played a key role in the club’s renewed proposal. With his exit easing the wage bill, Liverpool are now in a position to offer Salah ‘what he desires.’

Liverpool need to keep Salah

The Reds need to go all out to secure Salah’s future with a new contract. The winger has aged like a fine (non-alcoholic) wine, maintaining an extraordinary level of consistency.

His numbers this season have been nothing short of sensational—32 goals and 22 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions—playing a key role in Liverpool’s title charge under Arne Slot.

Since arriving at Anfield, Salah has been the club’s talisman, amassing a outrageous 243 goals and 110 assists in 392 games.

Given his relentless output and impeccable fitness record, allowing him to leave—especially on a free transfer—would be a monumental mistake.