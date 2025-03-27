Federico Gatti of Juventus has been linked once again with a move to the Premier League (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Juventus defender Federico Gatti as Eddie Howe looks to shape up the backline ahead of the new season.

A few days ago, journalist Mirko Di Natale reported that Everton and Newcastle United have reignited their interest in Juventus centre-back Federico Gatti.

The 26-year-old defender is once again on the radar of Premier League clubs, especially with talks over a new contract at Juventus seemingly at a standstill.

Speaking to AreaNapoli yesterday, Di Natale doubled down on claims that both Everton and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Gatti. He also shed light on why the Italy international could be on his way out of Turin when the transfer window opens in the summer.

When asked whether Juventus would actually consider selling Gatti, Di Natale responded: “I don’t think so. There is strong interest not only from Napoli, but also from the Premier League. The defender has a lot of appeal: already in the summer.”

“There were enquiries from Everton and Newcastle, and Juve never opened up about the sale. The club does not intend to let him go. Why these rumours, then? Because Juventus has worked to reach a renewal that, to date, has not yet been signed.”

How much will Juventus defender Federico Gatti cost Newcastle United and Everton?

“What is the right price to tempt Juve and make them waver on the sale of Gatti? If a big offer were to arrive, really high, then Gatti would be transferable. Last year they needed €25m, but this year the figure would rise to €30-€35m. Even €40m, if you want.”