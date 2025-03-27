Premier League confirm additional transfer window for 2025

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters (Photo by Getty Images)

The 2025 summer transfer window is expected to extremely busy for Premier League, and it could be even more so now that a second period in which deals can take place has been officially confirmed.

This summer, the newly-revamped Club World Cup starts with its first instalment in the United States, with Chelsea and Manchester City being representatives from the Premier League in the 32-team competition that starts in mid-June. And in preparation for this, the decision has been made for an additional period that clubs can do transfers.

This has been done with those competing in the Club World Cup in mind, as there could be some that wish to do last minute transfer business before the football kicks off in the US. However, all Premier Leagues are able to do business during this period, as has been confirmed by the league itself in an official statement on Thursday.

“Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window. The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”

One deal that could take place during this additional window is one that sees Trent Alexander-Arnold leave Liverpool to join Real Madrid. The right-back has reportedly made the decision to swap Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu, and the La Liga giants could look to have him available to them for the Club World Cup, which they are one of the favourites to win.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea or Manchester City use the extra period to add – or take away – from their squad, as they both go in search of winning the 2025 Club World Cup.