Real Madrid have plan in place to sign 30-year-old Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca with a Real Madrid badge (Photo by Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra)

Chelsea look set for another busy summer, and while their incomings will be the focus, there will also be many players leaving Stamford Bridge – and one of them could be heading to Real Madrid.

Back in the summer of 2023, Real Madrid starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during a training incident, and that meant that he missed the vast majority of last season. The La Liga giants moved quickly to sign his replacement, which turned to be Chelse’s Kepa Agirrezabala.

Kepa was Real Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper for the first few months of his time there, but by the start of 2024, he had been benched in favour of Andriy Lunin, who would be the starter until Courtois returned. Despite this, the 30-year-old enjoyed his time back in Spain, and this summer, he could be going back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid aiming to re-sign Kepa if Andriy Lunin leaves

That’s because Real Madrid will look to re-sign Kepa if Lunin leaves the club, which is a possibility. As per Diario AS, the plan has already been drawn up to go after the Chelsea goalkeeper in the event of a sale, as it is considered that he “fits the club and the situation like a glove”.

Chelsea are open to getting rid of Kepa in the summer, although Real Madrid may have to act fast as Bournemouth are reportedly keen to sign the Spaniard on a permanent basis, following his impressive loan spell this season.

It remains to be seen where Kepa ends up by the end of the summer transfer window, but it is almost certain that he will not be continuing at Chelsea, where he has no future – despite the Blues still suffering with goalkeeping problems.