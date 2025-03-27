Bilal El Khannouss of Leicester City is liked by Arsenal (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly among several clubs eyeing a move for Leicester City’s Bilal El Khannouss, according to reports.

With relegation looming for the Foxes just a year after their Championship triumph, the gulf between the Premier League and the second tier has never been more apparent. And if the Foxes do go down, their star man could be available at a cut price.

All three promoted sides have struggled this season, and Leicester now face the harsh reality of losing key players as they prepare for life outside the top flight.

Among the most sought-after talents at the King Power Stadium is the 20-year-old. The Moroccan international arrived from Genk last summer with a glowing reputation but has endured a tough debut season in England.

Though his technical ability is evident, Leicester’s struggles in front of goal have limited his impact. The team has relied heavily on 38-year-old Jamie Vardy, and their attacking woes are reflected in their dismal scoring record, only one team has found the net less often.

Despite Leicester’s difficulties, El Khannouss remains a player with huge potential. According to Africafoot, Arsenal are leading the race to sign him, but the Gunners aren’t the only club circling, with reports that RB Leipzig are interested in a loan move, while Lazio are keen on a permanent transfer.

How much did Leicester City pay for Arsenal target Bilal El Khannouss?

Leicester paid €20.5 million for El Khannouss last year, but with relegation set to hit their finances hard, it’s unclear what price they will demand for him this summer.