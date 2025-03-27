Report: Chelsea receive worrying Renato Veiga update

Renato Veiga is thriving at Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Chelsea sent Renato Veiga to Juventus on loan during the winter transfer window, hoping he’d get regular minutes on the pitch – but that has not been the case.

The youngster initially made a handful of appearances, three in Serie A and two in the Champions League, but an injury halted his momentum. Since returning, he’s struggled to make an impact. He featured in Juventus’ defeat to Fiorentina over a week ago but was subbed off early in the second half.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, via SportNapoli, Juventus are unlikely to extend his stay. The club isn’t convinced by the 21-year-old, and all signs point to him heading back to Chelsea once the season ends.

Earlier in his loan spell, there was talk that Juventus might push to sign him permanently. But with his form dipping that option now seems off the table.

The Portuguese talent had joined Chelsea from FC Basel for £11.8 million in July 2024 but managed only one Premier League start among 18 appearances, often deployed out of his preferred centre-back position.

Juventus now believe that sending youngster back to Chelsea may be best course of action

Juventus are grappling with defensive injuries to key players like Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal, so they saw Veiga as a timely reinforcement. They secured his services on a loan deal worth approximately £4.2 million, covering his wages without an option to buy.

Upon his arrival in Turin, Veiga made an immediate impact. He started all five matches for Juventus, including a standout performance in a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Inter Milan.

However, Veiga’s momentum was disrupted by a leg injury sustained during a Champions League playoff loss to PSV Eindhoven. Diagnostic tests revealed tendon damage in his right leg, sidelining him for two to three weeks . His return to action against Fiorentina was less than stellar; he was substituted early in the second half during a 3-0 defeat, reflecting a dip in form.​