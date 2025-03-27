Report: Liverpool identify €40 million Andy Robertson replacement for transfer

Andrea Cambiaso could be headed to the Premier League (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined Manchester City and Bayern Munich in a growing battle to sign Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport. the Reds are very keen on the full-back, who could arguably replace the ageing Andy Robertson.

With Juventus needing to raise funds before June 30 to balance their books, and Cambiaso is expected to be one of the players sacrificed. The Italian giants will start the bidding at €60 million, hoping that competition between Liverpool, Man City, and Bayern will drive the price even higher.

Man City came close to signing Cambiaso in January and are still considered frontrunners for his signature.

However, Bayern Munich’s interest has intensified following Alphonso Davies’ ACL injury, while Liverpool are now firmly in the mix as they prepare for life after Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is all but certain to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

Arsenal have also been linked with Cambiaso, though Gazzetta has not reported them as active contenders.

Who is Andrea Cambiaso and how is he a match made in heaven for Liverpool?

At 25 years old, Cambiaso has developed into one of Serie A’s most versatile and exciting full-backs. Naturally both-footed, he can play as a right-back, left-back, wing-back, or even in midfield, roles he has successfully taken on for Juventus.

Technically gifted, creative, and an excellent dribbler, Cambiaso thrives when pushing forward, often cutting inside to act as a playmaker, not dissimilar to Alexander-Arnold.

Having joined Juventus from Genoa in 2022, Cambiaso – who is valued at €40 million on TransferMarkt – spent a year on loan at Bologna before becoming a key player in Turin. He has 13 caps for Italy, scoring twice, and was part of the national team at Euro 2024.