Report: Liverpool ready to offer four players in order to sign top transfer target

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are desperately looking to sign a new number nine to lead their attack next season.

The struggles of Darwin Nunez have been well documented this season and the Reds are ready to offload him after this season and sign a more reliable player.

The Premier League leaders are targeting a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, who scored against them in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal to sign the Sweden international striker.

According to TBR Football, Liverpool have devised a plan to sign the expensive Newcastle United attacker Isak.

Newcastle are expected to demand a fee close to £120 million for their star striker but Liverpool have come up with a different plan in order to win the race to sign Isak.

The Premier League giants are ready to offer players in exchange for Isak to sweeten the deal with the Magpies.

Liverpool making big money to sign Alexander Isak

As per the report, the Merseyside club could be willing to offer Joe Gomez, Jarrell Quansah, Harvey Elliott and Ben Doak.

It shows their intention to sign a new striker and how much they are determined to replace Nunez at the club.

The race to sign Isak is going to be intense with Arsenal also showing serious interest in signing the striker.

The Gunners are once again close to losing out on the Premier League and they want to sign a new striker who can give them edge in the race to win the league.

Nunez, who is expected to be sold by the club after this season, will not be a part of the deal to bring Isak to Anfield.

If Liverpool win the race to sign Isak, Arsenal and Manchester City would start the season as second best to Arne Slot’s side to win the league next season.

