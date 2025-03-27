Oumar Solet is wanted by two Premier League clubs (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Oumar Solet has rapidly emerged as a pivotal player for Udinese since his arrival in January 2025 – and now the likes of Manchester United are reportedly interested in the player.

The 25-year-old French defender, who joined the Italian club after terminating his contract with Red Bull Salzburg, has significantly bolstered Udinese’s defence this season.

And Solet’s impressive performances have not gone unnoticed, attracting attention from several top European clubs. In the Premier League, Man United and West Ham United have expressed interest in acquiring the centre-back, reports Messaggero Veneto.

Exclusive: Man United plotting move for 24-year-old German midfielder

Udinese are well aware of the growing interest in Solet and understand that the defender is open to a new challenge, it is thought.

The Italian club has been thrilled with the impact that the defender has made since arriving on a free transfer in January, reports. TeamTallk.

The outlet goes on to say that there’s nothing concrete in terms of a transfer and that clubs are simply keeping an eye on Solet’s situation rather than making any serious moves.

Despite only signing for Udinese on a free transfer in January 2025, Solet is reportedly open to a move this summer.

Oumar Solet – how much is the centre-back worth to Udinese?

His performances have been impressive, and it’s been reported Udinese would love to keep him for at least another season – but they also recognise that his skillset hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The Serie A also has potential suitors, however – as Napoli have shown a keen interest in Solet. Additionally, Lazio are monitoring the player’s situation closely. For their money, Udinese has set a valuation of approximately €35 million for the defender who signed just recently.

Solet began his professional career with Lyon – before he moved to Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, where he gained valuable experience, including appearances in the Champions League.

His tenure in Austria concluded in September 2024, leading to his free transfer to Udinese.