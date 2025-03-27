Report: Man United look to Juventus star as attacking saviour

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus is liked by Man United as they look to bolster their striking department (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have a genuine interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, but his transfer saga could take an unexpected turn.

The Serbian forward’s future in Turin has been uncertain for some time. Back in the summer of 2023, Juventus were prepared to offload him in a swap deal with Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku, but the move never materialised.

Despite being one of Serie A’s most talked-about strikers, Vlahovic has struggled to justify the hefty €83.5 million Juventus paid Fiorentina for him in January 2022.

Exclusive: Man United plotting move for 24-year-old German midfielder

His performances haven’t matched the expectations that came with that price tag, and his status as the league’s highest-paid player, earning €1.62m per month per reports, has only added to the pressure.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Juventus are reportedly looking to cash in. The club were willing to let him go for €50m last summer, and with his contract now entering its final year, he could be available for even less this time around.

Man United’s concrete interest in Dusan Vlahovic

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Man United have a concrete interest in Vlahovic as they assess their options for a new striker. However, discussions are still at an early stage, and he is just one of several names under consideration. He also said that, contrary to some reports, Chelsea are not currently in the race for his signature.

While a move away from Juventus seems likely, there is still a chance that Vlahovic could stay put. Jacobs reports that a contract extension isn’t off the table, despite renewal talks being stalled for over a year.

The Old Lady had previously been open to offering him a new deal to help manage his wages, and those discussions could be revived now that Thiago Motta has been dismissed as head coach.

Motta preferred Randal Kolo Muani after his arrival in January, pushing Vlahovic down the pecking order. However, new boss Igor Tudor reportedly sees the Serbian as a key player in his system. If Tudor gets his way, Vlahovic’s future might not be away from Turin after all.