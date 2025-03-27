Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United to rival each other for Serie A hotshot

Moise Kean’s name has been making the rounds in the transfer market over the past few days, with clubs like Tottenham, Arsenal, and Aston Villa all linked with a potential move for the Fiorentina striker.

The Italian press has been fueling the speculation, with Kean’s resurgence in Serie A after a difficult spell in England with Everton being the reason for the spark in interest.

A loan spell at PSG offered a brief resurgence, despite being pushed out wide to accommodate Mauro Icardi up front. But when he returned to Juventus, things unravelled again. He failed to live up to expectations, and his second stint in Turin ended with little fanfare.

That’s when Fiorentina stepped in, offering him a fresh start. In Florence, Kean has looked like a player reborn and has found his scoring touch again, becoming a far more clinical and composed presence in front of goal.

Playing as the focal point of a dynamic Fiorentina attack, he’s thriving in a system that finally suits him.

His performances this season have caught the eye, and with a €52 million release clause in his contract, it’s no surprise that several clubs are keeping tabs on him.

Moise Kean release clause revealed amid Premier League interest

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are ‘constantly monitoring’ the 25-year-old, while Arsenal and Newcastle United are also keeping a close watch.

Napoli have now entered the conversation as well, with suggestions that they could make a move for him in the summer.

A key factor in any potential transfer will be discussions between Kean’s agent, Alessandro Lucci, and Fiorentina at the end of the season. Those talks will likely determine whether the striker is allowed to leave and which clubs might make a concrete offer.