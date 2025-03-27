Fabrizio Romano clears the air about the future of out-of-favour star at Man United

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford left the club in a loan move to join Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

His time under Unai Emery has been fruitful so far, with the attacker helping the club qualify for the quaterfinal of the Champions League.

His impressive performances have earned him a call-up to the England squad under Thomas Tuchel where he featured for both the matches under the German manager.

There are still question marks over his future at Old Trafford and whether Aston Villa are keen on signing him in a permanent deal this summer.

The Red Devils are expected to demand around £60m for the England international but that may prove to be a problem for the financially troubled Aston Villa side.

Fabrizio Romano has now provided the latest update about Rashford’s potential move to Villa in the summer.

Speaking on his Youtube channel, the journalist said:

“My understanding is that Aston Villa is very happy with Marcus Rashford. Aston Villa are not deciding anything now. End of the season, when they understand about UCL, they willl assess FFP topic, and then they will communicate their decision.

“Villa is very happy with the player’s attitude, technical point of view, now they have to decide if they are able to pay for the player.”

Marcus Rashford to leave Man United permanently?

Man United are in a stronger position at the moment due to Rashford’s impressive performances for Villa.

With Emery being a fan of Rashford, they may have to raise funds to finance the signing of the 27-year-old attacker.

It is certain that Rashford’s future lies away from Old Trafford and under Ruben Amorim, he would have no place in the starting line up at the club.

Man United could initiate a bidding war for the player if Villa fail to pay the transfer fee for him.

Report: Man United & Liverpool both in contact over £33m winger transfer