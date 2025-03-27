Tottenham favourites to sign winger wanted by Man United and Liverpool

Ange Postecoglou and Tyler Dibling (Photo by Getty Images, FA via Getty Images)

Tottenham will be in the market for a new winger during the summer transfer window, and they appear well-placed to sign one of their leading targets – that being Southampton and English youth international Tyler Dibling.

Dibling has had a very impressive breakthrough season in the Premier League, despite Southampton’s struggles. He has four goals and two assists across all competitions, and while he has only registered two goals in the league, his overall performances have caught the interest of many clubs.

Man United and Liverpool have both held talks with Dibling’s representatives in recent weeks, but despite this, Tottenham are said to be in the best position to complete a summer deal for the 19-year-old.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Tyler Dibling

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have held preliminary talks over a deal to sign Dibling, and on the back of these, it is believed that the North London club are now in pole position to complete the summer signing of the winger.

Southampton have reportedly set an asking price of £100m for Dibling in an attempt to ward off suitors, but the belief is that a deal can be completed for significant less. The teenager will only have two years remaining on his current deal by the time the summer comes around, so there is some pressure on the Saints to sell now while his value is at a high point.

It looks like being a busy summer for Dibling, who could end up being involved in one of the sagas of the transfer window. With a considerable number of Premier League clubs said to be vying for his signature, any operation could take weeks to complete, and this interest only plays into the hands of Southampton, who are aiming to secure a very lucrative transfer fee.