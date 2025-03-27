“Tricky” situation could see Trent Alexander-Arnold moved into new position at Real Madrid – pundit

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Carlo Ancelotti (Photo by Carl Recine, Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf admits it could be tricky for Trent Alexander-Arnold to start as a right back at Real Madrid like he does with Liverpool.

The England international is seemingly edging closer to joining Madrid on a free transfer when his contract with Liverpool expires this summer, as per BBC Sport and others.

Alexander-Arnold has been a world class performer for Liverpool down the years, and it’s going to be a huge blow for the Reds to lose him, especially without receiving a transfer fee for him.

Still, it’s also fair to say that Alexander-Arnold has at times had his critics for not being strong enough defensively.

Speaking on ESPN, Leboeuf has made it clear that he could see Alexander-Arnold playing in front of Dani Carvajal as a right-sided midfielder at Real.

New position for Trent Alexander-Arnold at Real Madrid?

The whole panel of pundits questioned if Alexander-Arnold was good enough defensively to take Carvajal’s place in the team, so it could require a tactical change from Carlo Ancelotti.

Leboeuf felt it could mean the 26-year-old shifting into midfield, or Los Blancos changing their formation to fit him in.

“He brings so much offensively that he can make a difference,” Leboeuf said.

“And you have to be smart as a coach to make sure you use Trent the best way, and the best way is to maybe put him in front of Carvajal, or maybe in front of Valverde – to not play him as a full-back really, but as a midfielder on the right.”

He added: “You have to help him out, but it’s going to be tricky.

“But definitely when you have Trent Alexander-Arnold offensively you have the one of the best players, technically, tactically, who knows exactly where to give the ball, how to give the ball and give assists like crazy for for the others.”