How Liverpool could still get a fee from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold sips from a water bottle during Liverpool vs PSG (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly still receive a transfer fee for Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer in a possible surprise twist.

It remains to be seen if this will come to pass, but it seems Real Madrid are really keen to bring in the England international before his contract with Liverpool actually expires.

According to the Daily Mail, the Spanish giants want to have Alexander-Arnold available for the Club World Cup, which could see them pay to bring him in before he becomes a free agent.

This seems like a slightly crazy decision to make just before Alexander-Arnold becomes available on a free transfer, but one imagines money isn’t a particularly big concern for Madrid anyway.

So, there could be some small consolation here for Liverpool as they might avoid losing this star player for nothing after all.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid could come earlier than expected

Alexander-Arnold has been a world class performer for Liverpool down the years, and it will be exciting to see what he can do in this Real Madrid team.

The 26-year-old could link up superbly with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe in this star-studded Merengues side, and we might get to see it in action at the Club World Cup.

That would be an exciting stage for us to get a first look at Alexander-Arnold in a Real Madrid shirt, though this is clearly going to hurt LFC fans.

Even if Alexander-Arnold has won all there is to win in the game during his time at Anfield, it seems likely that he’ll have a big chance to start with yet another major trophy almost as soon as he arrives at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are a trophy-winning machine, and that’s why they have a pull quite unlike anyone else in the game.