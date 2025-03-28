Arne Slot urged to raid former club for ‘magnificent’ attacker with 57 goals and 38 assists

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been urged to raid on his former club to bolster the attack.

The Reds are set to have a rather difficult summer, with several big names expected to leave.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid almost done, the future of Virgil Van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah continues to be uncertain.

Apart from these three, there are a few more players who could leave Anfield in the summer. This includes attacking trio: Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, and Diogo Jota.

Nunez has failed to live up to his price tag since joining the Reds in a big-money move. Slot has been left frustrated by him this season and is set to sanction his sale amid interest from Saudi Pro League as well as Atletico Madrid.

Diogo Jota is another player who has struggled at Liverpool recently, mainly due to recurring injuries. The Portuguese is one of the finishers in the league when fit but has had difficulty remaining fit, which has effected his form this season. With Wolves keen on re-signing him, a move could be likely if the Reds receive a tempting offer.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz continues to be linked with Barcelona. The Colombian is said to be keen on a move, with reports suggesting that he could even force a move away despite Slot’s desire to keep him.

The Reds will need reinforcements in the summer to bolster their attack if these players seal their moves away. Several players have been linked recently and among them is Igor Paixao.

Liverpool transfer: Arne Slot urged to go after Igor Paixao

Liverpool have scouted him several times this season and have been left impressed by the Brazilian. Another report has suggested that the Merseyside giants have made contact to register their interest in the player.

Former Feyenoord manager Rob Jacobs has urged the club to make a move for the left-winger, who he believes is even better than Cody Gakpo.

Speaking to Rijnmond Sport, he said:

“I really think he will make Liverpool stronger. Arne Slot must also enjoy his development.

“Gakpo is of course also a fantastic player and is doing well at Liverpool, but I think Paixao is better. It wouldn’t surprise me if Liverpool were to report to Feyenoord. €40 or 50 million [£33m-42m]? They don’t make a fuss about that in England.”

“He is getting better every day. Incredibly goal-oriented, he is the most dangerous man at Feyenoord. Really nothing but praise, he scores magnificent goals.”

The winger was signed by Arne Slot at Feyenoord. He thrived under the Dutchman, scoring 21 goals and assisting 10 in 81 games, helping him win the league in 2023 and the Dutch Cup in 2024.

Since joining the Dutch club, he has scored 32 goals and assisted 25 across all competitions, taking his overall career tally to 57 goals and 38 assists.

Paixao also holds Slot in high regard, and has previously refused to rule out a future reunion at Liverpool.