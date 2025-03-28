€120m DOUBLE deal: Arsenal already have two summer signings wrapped up

Benjamin Sesko, Mikel Arteta and Martin Zubimendi (Photo by Alex Grimm, Alex Pantling, Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Arsenal already look to have two of their key signings for the summer transfer window ready to go in a potential €120m double deal.

The Gunners were reported earlier in the year to have already reached advanced talks over the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

And despite some stories in the last few days about Real Madrid hijacking the deal, it seems Arsenal remain confident that Zubimendi will be their player.

The Spain international came close to joining Liverpool last year before surprisingly turning them down, but it seems there are unlikely to be issues about him moving to the Emirates Stadium.

Benjamin Sesko emerging as Arsenal’s top transfer target

On top of that, signs point towards Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal also being pretty much a done deal.

The RB Leipzig striker was strongly targeted by the north London giants last summer before deciding to spend one more season in the Bundesliga.

Sesko has remained on Arsenal’s radar since then, however, with multiple sources stating that plenty of groundwork has already been done on this signing.

Things can change quickly in football, especially in the murky business of transfers, but as things stand it looks like AFC supporters can expect to see both Zubimendi and Sesko joining this summer.

Zubimendi has a €60m release clause at Real Sociedad, while Sesko is also expected to cost somewhere in the region of €60m.

That could mean a significant outlay of €120m by Arsenal on these two players, with player sales likely to help fund the moves.

Although Arsenal want to keep Gabriel Magalhaes despite interest from the Saudi Pro League, there could be room for others to move on.

The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior face uncertain futures, so could leave for the right price, while Arsenal will also save on wages as both Jorginho and Thomas Partey seem set to leave on free transfers once their contracts expire.