Bendito Mantato is set to sign a new Manchester United contract (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has an update for Manchester United fans, with exciting young talent Bendito Mantato set to sign a new four-year contract.

The highly-rated 17-year-old is one of the next big things coming through at Old Trafford, and Man Utd will be delighted to have secured his future.

According to Romano, Red Devils manager Ruben Amorim is already a big fan of Mantato, while director Jason Wilcox also played a key role in getting this deal done.

Mantato could be one to watch in the United first-team in the near future if Amorim has already noticed his potential, so this could end up being an exciting piece of news for the club.

We’ve seen MUFC produce top talents from their academy so many times before, and fans will hope Mantato can follow in the footsteps of some all-time club greats.

Manchester United have a history of success with academy graduates

Much of United’s success in the Sir Alex Ferguson era was down to homegrown players like Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers.

In more recent times, we’ve also seen the likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo coming through.

Mantato could have similar potential, so it’s a good thing United got him tied down to a new deal.

Arsenal, for example, will know that academy players don’t always stay put, having lost Chido Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven to United in recent times.

United did well to poach those youngsters, but they’re also producing their own, and they’ll no doubt hope that will prove to be a winning strategy in years to come.