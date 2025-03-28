Jamie Carragher tells Arne Slot ‘the way for Liverpool to go’ if Alexander-Arnold leaves

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in action vs Wolves (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to leave Premier League leaders Liverpool for a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

It is one of football’s worst kept secrets as the England international defender is getting ready to leave his boyhood club for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

They hold a long term interest in the Liverpool right-back and after not signing a new contract at Anfield, he is about to become a free agent and ready to seal his dream move to Real Madrid.

The Merseyside club have started planning for life without Alexander-Arnold in the background with the club considering several options.

Football pundit Jamie Carragher has an advice for Arne Slot on how to deal with the possible departure of Alexander-Arnold.

While speaking to Sky Sports News, Carragher claimed that Conor Bradley deserves to get chance in the first team next season to replace the outgoing Liverpool right-back.

Bradley has shown signs of potential this season whenever he has played in the absence of the Real Madrid bound defender.

“When Liverpool have had Conor Bradley in the team this season, he’s looked the real deal, and I don’t think the right-back market this summer is alive with lots of amazing right-backs.

“So I think the way for Liverpool to go if Trent moves on is for Conor Bradley to be given his head, but also for Liverpool to buy a utility player who can play across the back-four, like what Joe Gomez has been in the past few years.”

Jamie Carragher backs Bradley to replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Replacing Alexander-Arnold, who has been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent success, will not be easy by any means.

A player like Bradley is still young and has a long way to go to become an established right-back in the game.

He is a talented young player but to fill the boots of Alexander-Arnold would require him to raise his game.

It remains to be seen whether Slot signs a new right-back or goes for the more convenient option.

It would not be a surprise to see Bradley become the started at Anfield next season since the Reds have a habit of showing faith in their young players.

Along with Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk has also been linked with a move away from the club.

