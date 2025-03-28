Exclusive: Chelsea & Man City eyeing €35m Serie A contract rebel ahead of potential transfer

Mile Svilar in action for Roma (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Manchester City are among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar ahead of the summer.

The Serbia international has shone during his time in Serie A, but it remains to be seen if he’ll be staying in Italy for much longer.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Svilar is stalling over signing a new contract with Roma amid interest from the Premier League and elsewhere.

CaughtOffside have been told that Svilar is not happy with Roma’s latest contract offer, with the likes of Chelsea, Man City and Newcastle keeping an eye on the 25-year-old’s situation.

Bayern Munich and Monaco are also admirers of Svilar, who could cost around €35m if Roma decide to sell rather than continue with contract negotiations.

Mile Svilar transfer could be an important step for Chelsea

Svilar might not be the biggest name in world football right now, but he’s a solid ‘keeper and will surely move to a bigger club before too long.

Chelsea could really do with an upgrade on Robert Sanchez next season, so it’s not too surprising that Svilar is someone of interest.

The Blues have a proud history of having some of the best goalkeepers in the world at their club, with Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois proving key in some of their most successful periods.

It remains to be seen if Svilar could be in that same bracket, but it seems clear that Sanchez definitely isn’t.

City, meanwhile, might do well to bring in a replacement for Ederson, with the Brazilian shot-stopper not quite the player he once was.

Pep Guardiola’s side have endured a difficult season overall, and one imagines there’ll be a few changes made to the squad this summer, so goalkeeper could be one of them.