Dango Ouattara in action for Bournemouth against Man United (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are understood to be interested in a potential transfer deal for Bournemouth wide-man Dango Ouattara this summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Ouattara has plenty of admirers ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

The Burkina Faso international, who can play as a winger or wing-back, has impressed in the Premier League this season and has admirers in England and Italy.

CaughtOffside understands that Bournemouth could accept offers in the region of €40m for Ouattara, with Newcastle, Villa, AC Milan and Napoli keen on the 23-year-old.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Cherries will green light Ouattara’s exit as he has a contract until 2028 and they face interest in other star players at the moment.

Bournemouth need to avoid too many player sales this summer

Ouattara has been one of a number of impressive members of Andoni Iraola’s squad this season, and it would be a blow to lose him.

It is already anticipated that Milos Kerkez will leave amid interest from Liverpool, while it could also be a challenge to keep hold of Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo.

Ouattara might not be quite as important as those players, but Bournemouth would do well not to lose too many key players at once.

Still, Newcastle are an ambitious club and could be set for a busy window, with Eddie Howe keen to add more depth to his wide options.

Similarly, Villa are also a club on the up and Ouattara looks like he could be a good fit for Unai Emery’s side.

If Ouattara is to leave, one imagines Bournemouth would rather sell abroad if possible, so that could give Milan and Napoli the edge over Newcastle and Villa.