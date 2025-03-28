“Both sides pushing” – Liverpool expect big transfer offers for first-team star & are keen to sell

Darwin Nunez and Andrew Robertson celebrate (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly expecting major transfer offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League for Darwin Nunez this summer.

The Reds are also keen to cash in on Nunez after his slightly disappointing performances since moving to Anfield a few years ago.

Nunez looked like a terrific talent at Benfica, but he’s been unable to take that form with him to the Premier League, and it now seems like it could make sense for all parties if he moves on.

The Uruguay international has his qualities, but he’s just not quite at the level required for a top Premier League side like Liverpool.

Still, it seems LFC will encourage interest from Saudi Arabia so they can make a decent amount back on the fee they spent on him, according to Duncan Castles.

Speaking to Football Transfers on their Transfers Podcast, Castles explained how some talks already seem to have taken place to get Nunez out of Liverpool.

Liverpool happy to cash in on Darwin Nunez this summer

“Liverpool would be happy if the Saudis came in and would encourage a move for Nunez. They would like to get some kind of significant return on the initial €75 million that they paid Benfica three years ago,” Castles explained.

“From the Saudi perspective, [Nunez] still has that ability to be a name within the Saudi game and to deliver goals with his physicality.

“Interestingly, I’m told that his girlfriend, Lorena Manas, who is the ex-wife of former Barcelona player Aleix Vidal, has been working with agents to explore opportunities elsewhere.

“So it looks like this is both sides pushing against the same door with Nunez, or at least Nunez’s partner, encouraging him to look for a move and Liverpool happy to sell the player with a strong, affluent potential buyer in Saudi Arabia.”

It could be a summer of major upheaval at Anfield if Nunez leaves, as star trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are about to be out of contract, so could seal free transfers away.

Meanwhile, there’s also some uncertainty surrounding the future of Luis Diaz at Liverpool, and they could probably do with tying down Ibrahima Konate to a new contract as soon as possible.