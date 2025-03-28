Arsenal are expected to have a busy summer transfer window in which they are planning to strengthen their attack and midfield.

The Gunners are once again set to lose out in the Premier League title race, this time against Arne Slot’s Liverpool side.

The last two seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side have finished second to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

This season has once again been disappointing for the Gunners who are set to finish another season without winning the league title.

They are still competing in the Champions League but face Real Madrid in the quarterfinal and that looks like a mountain to climb.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Gunners are working on a deal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spanish midfielder has been linked with a move to North London for quite some time, however, recently Real Madrid have joined the race for his signature.

Despite interest from the Spanish giants, the Gunners are currently leading the race to sign him.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT‘s ‘Market Madness’ podcast, Romano said:

“The conversation is ongoing for Zubimendi and Arsenal. Then we know what happened one year ago with Liverpool, he had a possibility to go to Liverpool, and he decided to stay at Real Sociedad.

“So Arsenal are [being] very careful until the end of the story, but they remain interested in the player. And then there are these links about Real Madrid. I think these links are because of Xabi Alonso.

“Xabi Alonso is a big fan of Zubimendi. One year ago when Alonso was close to joining Bayern and then he decided to stay at Leverkusen, he already told Bayern at some point about his appreciation for Zubimendi.

“So imagining how much he likes the player, I think this is why we have many rumours about Real Madrid – because eventually, if Alonso will be the new Real Madrid coach, that could be a possibility. But at this stage, Arsenal are still working on the deal.”

Martin Zubimendi would be perfect for Arsenal

Zubimendi is one of the best players in the world in his position and that is why Liverpool wanted to sign him last summer.

Arne Slot is an admirer of the player and wanted him in his midfield but the player rejected a move to Anfield to stay in Spain.

He is now open to the idea of leaving Sociedad for a new challenge and the Gunners present the ideal opportunity.

The chance to play for a manager like Arteta and alongside his former teammate Mikel Merino is going to be an exciting prospect for Zubimendi.

