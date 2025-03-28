Man United keen on potential £70m transfer of Ruben Amorim favourite

Francisco Trincao and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Emilio Andreoli, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly keen on signing Francisco Trincao from his former club Sporting Lisbon.

However, it’s clear that a move for the Portugal international won’t come cheap after his superb performances this season.

Trincao has an impressive record of 11 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, and it’s surely going to be tricky for Sporting to keep him.

Still, it might also be tricky for Man Utd to afford to deliver this signing for Amorim, with the 25-year-old set to cost as much as £70m, according to the Sun.

Trincao has previously also had spells at Barcelona and Wolves, but it’s at Sporting that he’s really started to find his feet, but what could be next for him?

Francisco Trincao looks an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United

Amorim will have had a key role in Trincao’s development, so a reunion for the pair at Old Trafford could make perfect sense.

This versatile attacking player can give MUFC an upgrade on their current options in that area of the pitch, with upgrades surely needed on flops and misfits like Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Even Alejandro Garnacho hasn’t been entirely convincing this season, so there could be room for United to make multiple changes in attack.

Still, it remains to be seen how easy it will be for the Red Devils to splash out as much as £70m on Trincao at the moment.

For one thing, United quite likely won’t be playing in Europe next season, to add to what has already been a tricky financial situation for the club in recent times.

One imagines United might have to make a few sales before they can afford someone like Trincao, though they’re also not short of unwanted players who they might try to shift this summer.