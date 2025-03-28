Report: Man United make contact with 33 G/A star’s reps but there’s one issue

Jonathan David and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Michael Owens, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have made contact with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David.

The Canada international is about to become a free agent this summer as his contract with Lille is close to expiring.

According to iNews, it has seemingly already been decided that David won’t sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 giants, with Man United among his numerous suitors.

It’s not quite as simple as that, however, as it seems Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim isn’t quite sure about David as the kind of striker he wants.

On top of that, a host of other clubs have also been in contact with David’s reps, according to iNews, with Liverpool and Tottenham among the other Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Where next for Jonathan David as clubs queue up for free transfer?

David has a total of 28 goals and five assists in all competitions for club and country so far this season, so it makes sense that he’s attracting interest as a free agent.

The 25-year-old has long looked like he could be capable of making the step up to a bigger club, and it seems teams now sense the opportunity for a bargain.

It makes sense that United are at least exploring this possibility, even if Amorim perhaps has a different kind of profile in mind for that position.

If United’s other targets don’t work out, then perhaps David could emerge as a tempting alternative, but he’ll also have plenty of other offers.

The report from iNews also lists major European clubs like Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan as being among his suitors.

If David decides to move to England, he could have as many as six teams to choose from, according to the report – Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs, Newcastle and West Ham.