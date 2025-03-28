“Not the option” – Journalist claims 26-year-old attacker has rejected Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have faced a major blow in their pursuit of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Since Ruben Amorim joined the Red Devils, the Premier League side have been linked with a move for the Sweden international attacker.

Gyokeres is one of the hottest properties in the market at the moment with his sensational goal scoring record catching the attention of some of the biggest clubs in the world.

With United wanting a striker to lead their attack next season, Gyokeres has been identified as one of the targets.

However, the attacker wants to join a club where he can win trophies and that may work against Man United.

Journalist Duncan Castles has told Football Transfers that the player is not keen on a summer move to Man United.

“He wants to go to a club where he can prove himself, where he can win trophies, and his assessment of where Manchester United are at the moment is that is not the option to take in a summer where he’ll be turning 27,” Castles said on The Transfers Podcast.

“He’s going to look at the clubs that are making him offers and pick the one that he thinks is the best place to demonstrate his time in England in the lower division and at Brighton weren’t an accurate representation of his abilities as a player, and that what he’s done in Portugal can be replicated in the English League or elsewhere in Europe.”

“He will be available this summer,” Castles added.

“Sporting have a gentleman’s agreement that he can leave for around €80m. What I’m hearing is that his agents will try and push that fee down to €60-70m.”

Man United need a new striker in the summer

Man United may have to look elsewhere to sign a new striker in the summer.

Amorim’s side want to strengthen their attack for next season due to the failures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

The Red Devils have struggled massively for goals this season and Gyokeres would have been someone who could have solved that issue.

The attacker has scored 40 goals this season and provided 10 assists in 41 appearances for the Portuguese club.

His goal scoring record is highly impressive and he even scored a hat-trick in the Champions League this season against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

