£40m star will “definitely” get a big move, Arsenal & Liverpool named as potential destinations

Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap will surely get a big move in this summer’s transfer window, according to pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The former Aston Villa forward rates Delap highly, and says he’d likely be an upgrade on the current strikers at both Arsenal and Liverpool.

Delap has been the subject of plenty of speculation for some time now after his impressive form for Ipswich in the Premier League this season.

A recent report from Fichajes stated that the 22-year-old could cost around £40m, while David Ornstein has told the Athletic that the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea like him.

Agbonlahor has now named Arsenal and Liverpool as the kind of clubs who could do with a signing up front, with Delap perhaps the kind of player they should be looking at.

Liam Delap talked up for big summer transfer out of Ipswich

“One player that will get a move [in the summer transfer window] is Liam Delap,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“Ipswich only paid £20 million for him. He’s got 10 goals in 28 Premier League appearances. He’ll get a move.

“Who will take a punt on him? Is he good enough for Arsenal, Liverpool or Spurs?

“Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool need strikers. I’m sure Delap would do a better job than Kai Havertz or Gabriel Jesus [at Arsenal].

“He’d do a better job than Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He’d do a better job than Richarlison [at Spurs]. I think he’ll definitely get a move.”

Delap had a spell at Manchester City as a youngster and it didn’t work out for him, but he certainly now looks ready to make the step up to the highest level again.

The England Under-21 international is surely too good to go back down to the Championship, which is surely where Ipswich are heading after a poor season.