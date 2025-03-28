Four Liverpool stars on offer to Newcastle in stunning Alexander Isak swap transfer

Alexander Isak, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott (Photo by Stu Forster, Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly give Newcastle United the chance to sign some of their first-team players in any deal for Alexander Isak this summer.

It seems clear that Newcastle won’t let Isak go for anything other than crazy money, which probably makes him unaffordable for Liverpool.

Still, the Reds could try bringing that price tag down by offering one or more of Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Jarell Quansah and Ben Doak to the Magpies, according to TBR Football.

The report notes that Newcastle had an interest in Gomez last summer, but it remains to be seen if this will be enough to convince them to let a star name like Isak go.

The Sweden international has been in magnificent form this season, scoring 28 goals and providing six assists in all competitions for club and country.

Liverpool ready to go all out for Alexander Isak transfer

Still, it seems LFC are showing big ambition ahead of this summer, and it will be intriguing to see if these big efforts to land Isak can pay off.

Newcastle are ambitious as well, though, and showed that they can compete with the big boys by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final recently.

Eddie Howe has built a strong side at St James’ Park, and Isak may well feel he can continue to shine and achieve big things there.

Still, in this era of strict Financial Fair Play laws, NUFC may have to consider huge offers for Isak if they come in.

And even if losing Isak would be a big blow, Newcastle could perhaps recover if they’re able to land an exciting talent like Elliott in particular, while Quansah is also an underrated player who could do well if given the chance to play more regularly.