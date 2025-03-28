Bayern Munich preparing to pay significant money to sign Liverpool star

Cody Gakpo celebrates with Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The transfer speculation involving Liverpool just won’t stop at the moment, with another Reds star being linked with a move away.

Despite such a successful season on the pitch for Liverpool, it could be a very difficult summer ahead.

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are nearing the ends of their contracts, while Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez (the latter as per Football Transfers) are facing uncertain futures.

Now the latest is that Reds forward Cody Gakpo is becoming a top target for Bayern, who could try paying significant money to get a transfer done, according to Fichajes.

The Netherlands international has done well in his time at Anfield and it makes sense that someone like Bayern could be keen to try their luck with a bid.

Cody Gakpo transfer is surely a non-starter ahead of uncertain Liverpool summer

LFC surely cannot even consider letting a key player like Gakpo go when there’s already so much other uncertainty going on.

Still, Fichajes suggest that Bayern could keep on pushing for the former PSV man in the weeks ahead, so this may remain one to watch.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be hoping the club can put this to bed by simply refusing to enter into negotiations, and that should be the end of the matter as Gakpo is under contract until 2028.

It will be interesting to see if Gakpo himself perhaps pushes for a move, but there also seems little reason to leave Liverpool as they look to be heading in a positive direction under Arne Slot.

On top of that, even if it would be a blow to lose key attacking players like Salah and Diaz, that would at least ensure that Gakpo will be first choice in attack next season.