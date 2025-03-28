Man United open to selling player who “changed everything” under Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United is set for a busy summer transfer window after a poor season.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the league and when they resume their Premier League campaign, they will face Nottingham Forest who are chasing Champions League football.

Ruben Amorim’s side have failed to perform in the Premier League but their performances in the Europa League have been outstanding. It is their only chance to qualify to the Champions League next season.

The club’s best player this season has been captain Bruno Fernandes who has given them some hope in these difficult times.

However, some of the underperforming players are facing an uncertain future at the club and one of them is Alejandro Garnacho.

According to GiveMeSport, the Premier League giants are open to selling winger Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

The winger was linked with a move away from Old Trafford in the winter transfer window but Man United’s valuation of £70 million did not sit right with Italian club Napoli who showed interest in signing the former Atletico Madrid youngster.

Garnacho, who was also linked with Chelsea, has had a troubled season at Man United with the player failing to find consistent form.

Alejandro Garnacho to be sold by Man United?

He has had his ups and down at Old Trafford this season and Amorim even praised the youngster recently for some of his impressive showings by saying that the player has “changed everything.

Man United are looking forward to welcome interest in the winger from potential buyers.

Despite all his potential, the player has only scored four Premier League goals this season and his poor form has been costly for the Red Devils.

If a suitable offer arrives for him, he would be shown the exit door at Old Trafford.

With United preparing for a busy summer, they would need to raise funds with sales.

The likes of Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony are all likely to be sold by the club in order to finance their summer transfer business.

