Mikel Arteta wants 23-year-old Spaniard at Arsenal; player is ready to join them

Mikel Arteta applauds the Arsenal fans
Arsenal will be looking to sign a new back-up goalkeeper in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are set to strengthen their squad by adding more depth and quality to it to challenge for the Premier League title once again next season.

Currently, they have Neto on loan from Bournemouth as their second choice goalkeeper but his loan spell is about to end after this season.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has made just one appearance for Arsenal and that came in the Champions League.

Arteta is ready to sign an upgrade on Neto and has has already found someone who would fit in well at Arsenal.

According to reliable journalist David Ornstein, the Gunners are working hard to bring Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia to the club to become David Raya’s back-up.

The player is open to the idea of moving to the Premier League and playing for Arsenal.

In a Q&A session on The Athletic, Ornstein said:

“Yes, Arsenal have done a lot of work on Joan Garcia because Mikel Arteta wants him as number two to David Raya and from what we hear Joan Garcia would be open to joining.

“But I don’t know of anything being closed and until that happens. It’s still open.”

Arsenal face competition to sign Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia celebrates during Espanyol vs Barcelona
Arsenal target Joan Garcia celebrates during Espanyol vs Barcelona

The Gunners have to act swiftly if they want to sign the player since he is also attracting interest from Barcelona.

Arteta’s side were keen on signing him even last summer but the move failed to materialise due to the teams failing to reach an agreement on the terms of the payment.

Garcia would enjoy at Arsenal due to the Spanish contingent present at the club.

Another Spaniard could soon arrive at the Emirates Stadium with the Gunners looking to make Martin Zubimendi their big summer signing this year.

