“You dream…” – Liverpool transfer target drops clear hint over his future

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez seems to have made it pretty clear that he’d be open to a major transfer this summer amid interest from Liverpool.

The Hungary international has shone during his time with the Cherries, establishing himself as one of the finest young full-backs in the game.

We’ve often seen Kerkez linked with bigger clubs, and most recently it seems like it’s Liverpool leading the race for his signature.

A recent report from the Mail suggested things were pretty advanced for Kerkez to join Liverpool, and he certainly doesn’t seem to be ruling out a move away from Bournemouth.

Milos Kerkez fuels Liverpool transfer talk with latest quotes

Speaking to the Athletic, Kerkez said: “As a kid, you dream to play at the highest level, win the trophies, be on the best teams.

“These are the things that my agent is on. My dad is on. It is not something that they occupy me with because the season is still going, so there’s no point to talk about anything. There’s games left, the FA Cup is important for us — these are big things.

“And then, like I say, when someone comes (in for you) you never know what’s going to happen or where you’re going to end up. In the summer, we will see what happens.”

Liverpool could do well to strengthen at left-back, with Kerkez looking like an ideal young talent to come in as a long-term replacement for Andrew Robertson in that position.

Bournemouth fans will no doubt be disappointed that Kerkez hasn’t committed his future to the club, but they’ll also surely be realistic about this.

It was always likely that Kerkez and some of their other star names would start to attract interest after such impressive performances in the Premier League this season.