Arsenal & Chelsea keeping an eye on underrated 12 G/A man following recent resurgence

Randal Kolo Muani in action for Juventus (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in Juventus’ on-loan striker Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the summer.

The France international is currently on loan at Juve from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, and has made a bright start to life in Serie A.

Kolo Muani had been struggling to make an impression at PSG, but he now looks back to his best and it seems that means Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.

That’s according to a report from TBR Football, who name Arsenal and Chelsea as among those monitoring the 26-year-old amid his recent improvement.

Could Randal Kolo Muani be a surprise name to watch out for in this summer’s transfer window?

Kolo Muani has a total of ten goals and two assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and could be an underrated option worth gambling on this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea fans will likely feel there are bigger names and more tempting options out there to come in up front.

However, Kolo Muani has shown that, on his day, he can be up there with the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

Strong, pacey, and capable of playing out wide as well as up front, Kolo Muani might not be at the top of every big club’s list, but he’d make sense as a very reasonable Plan B option for some.

Arsenal can’t afford to be too picky, after all, as Mikel Arteta hasn’t really had a proper centre-forward at the Emirates Stadium since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s departure.

Kolo Muani could end up being an upgrade on Kai Havertz, allowing him to move back into midfield, while Gabriel Jesus has just been far too injury prone.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are surely going to run out of patience with Nicolas Jackson before too long, with Kolo Muani perhaps a superior option.