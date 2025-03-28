Real Madrid could find themselves without Kylian Mbappe and three other key players vs Arsenal

Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger celebrations (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid could reportedly find themselves without as many as four important players for their upcoming Champions League clash with Arsenal.

Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Junior and Dani Ceballos are set to face disciplinary action for the nature of their celebrations following the win over Atletico Madrid in the last round.

It’s not certain that any of these players will definitely be banned, or if a verdict will be reached in time, according to the Metro, but there is a chance they could be banned for the Arsenal game.

If this happens, that’s a huge boost for the Gunners, who will certainly not be the favourites in this very difficult-looking tie.

Arsenal will have a few big names of their own missing out, with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the rest of the season.

So if Real had to go into the game without players as important as Mbappe, Rudiger and Vinicius, that could be a huge boost for Mikel Arteta and co.

Could Real Madrid have to take on Arsenal without Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe will be the big name to watch out for in this tie if he does take part, and it will be a totally different ball game if he’s not involved.

The France international moved to the Bernabeu on a free transfer last summer and has had a brilliant debut campaign in the Spanish capital.

Even Arsenal’s rock-solid defensive pairing of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes would surely much rather not be playing against Mbappe if they can avoid it.

A UEFA statement explaining the situation read: “A UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to investigate allegations of indecent conduct by Real Madrid CF players (Antonio Rudiger, Kylian Mbappe, Daniel Ceballos Fernandez and Vinicius Junior) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 match between Club Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid CF on 12 March 2025.”

Arsenal fans could do with some good luck at last after so many injury problems this season, so they’ll be crossing their fingers Madrid end up being dealt this huge blow.