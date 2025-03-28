Report: Real Madrid see £72 million Chelsea star as their back up plan

Real Madrid are looking to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and they are eyeing a move for a Chelsea player.

The Spanish giants could lose one of their goalkeepers after this season and they are ready to explore a move for a Premier League goalkeeper who has played for them in the past.

According to AS, Real Madrid see Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga as the man to replace their second choice goalkeeper Andriy Lunin if he leaves the club.

Even though the Ukrainian goalkeeper is not looking for a move away from Santiago Bernabeu but he would be open to listening to offers in the summer.

Kepa was Chelsea’s record signing back in 2018 from Athletic Bilbao. He was signed for a whopping £72 million but the Spaniard struggled at Stamford Bridge.

He was loaned to Real Madrid 2023/24 season and right now he is on loan at Premier League club Bournemouth.

At Real Madrid, Lunin plays back up to first choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, another former Chelsea goalkeeper.

Lunin or Kepa, whoever spends time at Real Madrid next season will remain the back up option to Courtois.

Kepa spent in Real Madrid and he enjoyed his stay in his home country. The goalkeeper would be open to return to Spain if given the opportunity this summer.

Kepa to leave Chelsea to join Real Madrid?

As per the report, he fits the plans of manager Carlo Ancelotti and a move from the Spanish giants cannot be ruled out for him.

It would present Chelsea the opportunity to offload a player who has no future at the club.

Kepa’s contract at Chelsea ends in 2026 which means he would have only one year remaining on his current deal in the summer.

It remains to be see if Bournemouth will show interest in signing the Spanish goalkeeper this summer.

Even if Bournemouth are interested, it would be difficult to turn down the lure of playing for Real Madrid again, even as a back up option.

It all depends on what Lunin decides to do in his career in the summer.

The Blues are eyeing a move for a new goalkeeper and they are targeting AC Milan’s Mike Maignan.

