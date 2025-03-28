22 G/A this season: Liverpool line up brilliant Brazilian to replace Mohamed Salah

Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Rodrygo Goes, and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Marcelo Endelli, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly identified Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes as a top target to replace Mohamed Salah if he leaves this summer.

The Reds are said to have had an eye on Rodrygo for some time now, and they’re big admirers of the pacey goal-scorer.

Salah is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool, so although they’ll doubtless be working hard to keep hold of the Egypt international, it would also be prudent to plan for his departure.

If he ends up moving on as a free agent this summer, it seems Rodrygo would be high up on Liverpool’s list of targets to replace him in attack, according to Fichajes.

Rodrygo has 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions for club and country this season, and he could surely get even more if he were a regular starter for a team like Liverpool.

Rodrygo Goes transfer: Can he replace Mohamed Salah?

The truth is, there’s probably not anyone out there who can replace Salah, who has arguably been the best player in the world this season.

Rodrygo is a fine talent, though, and could be about to hit the peak years of his career, so it’s easy to see why LFC might look at him as a potential replacement for Salah.

It remains to be seen, however, if Los Blancos will be open to letting such an important first-team player go.

There seems little reason for Real to allow Rodrygo to leave, even if he’s perhaps going to struggle to continue to play regularly in years to come.

The presence of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, who both joined last summer, will surely push Rodrygo down the pecking order.

Still, Carlo Ancelotti would probably be keen to have the depth that someone like Rodrygo offers the team.