Bargain €60m price set for “extraordinary” Manchester United transfer target

Ronald Araujo, Raphinha and the Manchester United logo (Photo by David Ramos, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly the main club showing an interest in a potential summer transfer window swoop for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international has been a key player for Barca in recent years, but it seems he could be available for the right price in the near future.

That price is apparently around €60m, according to a report from Fichajes, which states that Man Utd are keen on a move for Araujo.

Another report from Fichajes has also cast some doubt over Araujo’s future, naming Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk as a potential replacement as he nears availability as a free agent this summer.

Ronald Araujo to Manchester United as Virgil van Dijk moves to Barcelona?

It will be interesting to see what Barcelona do in defence this summer, but it could perhaps make economic sense for them to replace Araujo with Van Dijk.

The Catalan giants have had well documented financial difficulties in recent years, so it might be sensible for them to cash in on Araujo if the opportunity arises.

With Van Dijk perhaps about to be available on a free, raising €60m from selling Araujo to Man United certainly seems tempting.

Still, there’ll be plenty at Barcelona who wouldn’t agree with this, as Araujo has been an important player for the team and has long been praised as a star of the future.

A couple of years ago, Barca legend Carles Puyol described Araujo as “extraordinary” (via Mundo Deportivo), and said he felt the team’s defence for the future was safe with him in it.

United would surely do well to snap up a talent like Araujo, with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim likely to be keen to make some changes to this struggling squad he inherited from Erik ten Hag.

Araujo for €60m could be very good business, especially as the club will surely soon need to think about replacing the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, while Lisandro Martinez has had a lot of injury problems during his time at Old Trafford.