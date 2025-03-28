Trent Alexander-Arnold could face current Liverpool teammate in El Clasico next season

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It seems increasingly like Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid can be considered a done deal for next season, even if we’re unlikely to get an official announcement for some time.

The Liverpool right-back is out of contract this summer and at no point has it really looked like he could be close to any kind of agreement over a new deal with the Reds.

It now seems that Alexander-Arnold’s transfer to Real Madrid is at an advanced stage, as reported by BBC Sport and numerous others.

On top of that, Liverpool have Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk nearing the ends of their contracts this summer.

Remarkably, it could be that Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk, who have been teammates at Anfield for years, might now be about to become big rivals.

Virgil van Dijk emerges as Barcelona transfer target

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Van Dijk is now being targeted by Barcelona, meaning he could come up against Trent in next season’s El Clasico.

It remains to be seen if Barca will definitely get this deal done, of course, as LFC will surely do what they can to keep Van Dijk and tie him down to a new deal.

Meanwhile, our information in recent days is that Van Dijk is also wanted by Inter Milan, so the Dutchman will likely have plenty of offers to choose from if he leaves.

Van Dijk has been superb for Liverpool once again this season, so could still have plenty to offer to a top European side like Barcelona.

The Catalan giants might need more cover in defence next season anyway, according to Fichajes, as there’s said to be some uncertainty over the future of the likes of Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen.