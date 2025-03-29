€60m asking price set: Man United open to transfer decision that could risk fans’ wrath

Alejandro Garnacho and his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho could reportedly be available for a price of around €60m this summer.

The Argentina international has struggled to perform consistently enough for Man Utd, and it could be that the club will now decide to part ways with him.

This is not the first time we’ve seen stories like this, with a report earlier this season from the Guardian stating that both Garnacho and another top young talent Kobbie Mainoo could be up for sale.

Now a report from Fichajes states that the Red Devils want €60m to let Garnacho go this summer, with Atletico Madrid interested in the 20-year-old.

The report notes that Chelsea and Napoli previously showed an interest in Garnacho back in January, but it remains to be seen if they’ll be back in for the player.

Alejandro Garnacho sale could be a big risk for Manchester United

Garnacho looked hugely exciting when he first broke into the United first-team, and there’ll likely be a fair few fans against his potential departure.

The South American is clearly still a superb natural talent, and he’ll surely keep on improving in the next few years if given the right opportunities and guidance.

If Garnacho ends up going to another major European club and finding his feet, there’ll likely be plenty of MUFC supporters furious at the decision to let him go so early.

We’ve seen before that decisions like this can come back to haunt you, none more so than when Chelsea sold both Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne when they were youngsters.

United have also had similar experiences, having seen the likes of Angel Di Maria and Romelu Lukaku improve after letting them go.

Garnacho’s sale seems like a big risk, even if this is also clearly a club with some financial issues, meaning player sales seem inevitable this summer.