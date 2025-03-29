New Arsenal arrival set to be at the Emirates Stadium for the Fulham game

Arsenal FC corner flag and breaking news banner (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta is reportedly expected to be at the Emirates Stadium for the Fulham game on Tuesday.

The Italian has apparently been in his new role with the Gunners for a few weeks now, and he looks like a superb appointment to replace Edu.

Edu’s departure will have been seen as a blow after his strong work for Arsenal in the transfer market, but Berta did an impressive job in a similar role at Atletico Madrid.

Although he hasn’t been officially confirmed by Arsenal yet, it’s been reported that he’ll be in attendance at the Emirates for the Fulham game.

Who should Andrea Berta sign for Arsenal this summer?

Arsenal look in need of a few major changes this summer, so Berta will likely have his hands full upon his arrival in north London.

One imagines we’ll see links with Atletico Madrid players, as well as some of their former players, such as Matheus Cunha.

More likely, however, is that Martin Zubimendi and Benjamin Sesko to Arsenal are two deals to look out for, or which may already be mostly done.

Berta’s arrival has also seen Arsenal linked with Adrian Nino by Football Transfers – an impressive Atletico Madrid youngster.

It could be important for Berta to attend a live game and get a closer look at this team, which might just about still be in the title race.

Liverpool are the clear favourites to win the league, but they’ve suffered a recent blip that could give AFC a glimmer of hope.

Still, the Champions League will be the main focus for Arsenal, so it could be important for this group of players to put in strong performances in the competition between now and the end of the season.

It won’t be easy to get past Real Madrid, but this is now the competition Arsenal need to focus all their efforts on.

If anyone under-performs, one imagines Berta will be taking note and considering replacing them in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Berta will also get to have a look at Bukayo Saka as he’s expected to be in the squad for the Fulham game, as he prepares to play for the first time since getting injured back in December.