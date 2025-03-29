New Arsenal chief linked with transfer move for Fernando Torres regen

Arsenal FC
Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone
Mikel Arteta and Diego Simeone

Arsenal’s new director Andrea Berta could reportedly be looking into raiding his former club Atletico Madrid for Adrian Nino.

The talented 20-year-old forward has earned a big reputation in Madrid in recent times, despite not yet being a regular in Diego Simeone’s first-team.

Arsenal are now reported to be keen on Nino, who has been compared to Atletico greats Fernando Torres and Antoine Griezmann, according to Football Transfers.

Nino looks like he has a big future in the game, and it would be exciting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Torres also notably left Spain for England at a young age, though he was already a lot more proven before his move to Liverpool in 2007.

Adrian Nino emerges as another Arsenal transfer target up front

Adrian Nino celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid
Adrian Nino celebrates a goal for Atletico Madrid

Arsenal have been linked with a host of strikers in recent times, with Mikel Arteta clearly in need of an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus.

Neither are natural strikers, and both are out with serious injuries at the moment, so it remains to be seen what kind of state they’ll be in fitness-wise by the start of next season.

Nino probably isn’t enough of a proven talent to come in and become a starter for someone like Arsenal straight away, but he could end up being a decent squad player.

For the time being, though, AFC surely need to focus on ensuring they can sign a truly elite centre-forward in the mould of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko or Hugo Ekitike.

As per Florian Plettenberg’s X post above, Arsenal have made Isak their top target, but it seems they’ve also registered an interest in Ekitike.

Meanwhile, sources recently told CaughtOffside that RB Leipzig front-man Sesko was still Arsenal’s priority.

Still, it makes sense that Nino and others are also being linked as the Gunners assess their options for the summer.

