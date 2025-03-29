Arsenal get huge update in quest for Martin Zubimendi – Ornstein

Martin Zubimendi looks to be the next one in for Arsenal (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Arsenal are already planning for next season with Martin Zubimendi in mind, with reports suggesting they are operating as if the Real Sociedad midfielder is already their player, according to David Ornstein.

The 25-year-old has been Mikel Arteta’s top midfield target for quite some time, and the Arsenal boss is said to be particularly drawn to his fellow Basque. Now, it looks increasingly likely that Arteta will finally land his man.

Zubimendi was heavily linked with Liverpool last summer and came close to making the move, only for a last-minute change of heart to keep him at his boyhood club. Some reports have even suggested that Arsenal played a role in shifting his decision away from Anfield.

Regardless, the Gunners have been working behind the scenes to secure Zubimendi’s signature, making significant progress in talks over the winter. A deal now appears to be imminent, though it remains to be seen whether Arsenal will trigger his €60 million release clause or negotiate a slightly higher fee with more favorable payment terms.

The Spanish midfielder has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal and is expected to leave his hometown club in the summer to embark on a new chapter in the Premier League.

Real Madrid not close to Martin Zubimendi deal

Meanwhile, speculation about Real Madrid attempting to hijack the move has been dismissed by Ornstein. Speaking in a Q&A session, the transfer expert confirmed that Arsenal have Zubimendi firmly in their plans for next season, with no expectation of late drama from other clubs.

“Without wanting to discredit the reporting of others, I personally haven’t heard this. Arsenal are expecting Zubimendi to join them from Real Sociedad in the summer.

“I don’t know if that means it is completely done, but for some time now, they have been working on the basis that he’ll be coming in. A huge amount of work went into getting them to that point while Edu was still sporting director and subsequently when Jason Ayto took over that job on an interim basis.

“Andrea Berta will be starting soon as Edu’s permanent successor, so we will hopefully learn a bit more on this one, and other areas, in due course.”