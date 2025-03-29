Aston Villa leading the race as £33m-rated Chelsea star made available

Noni Madueke and Unai Emery (Photo by Mike Hewitt, Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly leading the chase to sign a promising attacking player who looks set to be made available by Chelsea in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Blues could apparently be open to letting Noni Madueke go at the end of this season, and Villa look to be in a strong position to swoop for this opportunity.

That’s according to a report from Give Me Sport, which states that Villa are looking to majorly revamp their attack for next season.

Madueke could be a part of the club’s plans, along with a permanent deal for on-loan Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Madueke’s market value is currently estimated at around €40m (£33m) by Transfermarkt, so it will be interesting to see what kind of deal Villa and Chelsea could agree.

Noni Madueke has surely run out of chances at Chelsea

Although Madueke looked like an exciting prospect when he first joined CFC, it perhaps now makes sense that they’ve decided to move him on.

Villa could be a good destination for Madueke to ensure he can play more regularly and perhaps find his level.

Chelsea will have bigger ambitions and urgently need to get back to the business of winning major trophies again as soon as possible.

That means the club need to be ruthless and bring in upgrades on any players who aren’t really living up to expectations.

Madueke may well have been highly regarded when he first joined, but Chelsea must surely now feel that they could do better.

Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian will be joining the west Londoners this summer, and he could perhaps be given a starting role ahead of the likes of Madueke on that right-hand side.

One imagines other struggling Chelsea attackers like Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho could also be shown the door at Stamford Bridge in the months ahead.