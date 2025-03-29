Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly both monitoring Roma goalkeeper Mile Svilar as contract talks between the Serbian shot-stopper and his club have hit a roadblock.

The 25-year-old had been expected to sign a new deal with the Italian side, but negotiations have reportedly stalled due to disagreements over wages. Svilar is demanding a salary of €4 million per season, a figure Roma are reluctant to meet.

With the club’s European qualification hopes in doubt, they may need to cut costs this summer, making Svilar’s future increasingly uncertain.

Chelsea have already made initial contact to explore a potential summer move, and now Manchester City have also entered the picture, according to FootballTransfers.

City are planning for life after Ederson, who is widely expected to leave at the end of the season. The Brazilian came close to an exit last summer, and this time, a move away seems inevitable. With Stefan Ortega as the club’s current backup, City may look to add another high-quality goalkeeper to their ranks, making Svilar an attractive option.

Chelsea’s goalkeeping woes continue under Robert Sanchez

Chelsea’s goalkeeping situation, meanwhile, remains unsettled. Despite spending heavily on Robert Sanchez last summer, the Spaniard has struggled for consistency and was recently reinstated as the club’s No.1 after an injury spell. His performance against Arsenal raised further questions about his long-term suitability for the role.

Djordje Petrovic, who is set to return from his loan spell at Strasbourg, is expected to compete for the starting spot next season, but Chelsea could still look for an upgrade. Svilar, a fellow Serbian international, could provide strong competition and bring stability between the posts.

With both Chelsea and Man City in need of goalkeeping reinforcements, Svilar’s contract impasse at Roma has put him firmly on their radar. If no agreement is reached in the coming months, the Serbian could be on the move to the Premier League this summer.