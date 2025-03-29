A flag displaying the Chelsea logo is displayed inside the stadium. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Chelsea are keeping tabs on the highly rated Adana Demirspor goalkeeper Deniz Donzemer, and they will scout him next month.

According to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Chelsea officials will attend the match against Eyüpspor on 13th April, and they will be accompanied by the player’s agent Murat Erdoğan.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could prove to be a future investment for Chelsea, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Chelsea could certainly use more quality and depth in the goalkeeping unit, but the 16-year-old is not ready to start for them yet. He will be a future prospect for the club if they decide to sign him. Robert Sanchez has been quite underwhelming for the Blues.

Deniz Donzemer could fancy Chelsea move

Donzemer is likely to be excited about the possibility of joining a big club like Chelsea, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. He will want to play at the highest level, and Chelsea could provide him with that platform. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they will be fighting for major trophies in the coming seasons.

The 16-year-old will look to establish himself as an important player for Chelsea in the near future. He is likely to join up with their youth squad for now. Chelsea have shown an interest in bringing in quality young players since the change of ownership. They are looking to add to the pool of young talent already at the club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for Donzemer.

If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a major bargain in the long term.