Chelsea are interested in signing the Sevilla defender Loic Bade at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old central defender has done quite well for the La Liga outfit, and he impressed in the Olympics with his country as well. The French International could certainly help Chelsea improve defensively, and the Blues are willing to offer cash along with a player in order to sweeten the deal.

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea could offer €30 million in cash, and they could include Trevoh Chalobah or Mykhaylo Mudryk in the negotiations to sign the French defender “with great potential”.

It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are willing to accept the offer at the end of the season. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be quite exciting for the 24-year-old defender. It would be a major step up in his career, and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Even though Chelsea have not been at their best in recent seasons, they have an ambitious project and formidable resources. They could easily put together a side capable of winning major trophies in the coming season.

Bade is on the radar of Liverpool as well.

Loic Bade could be useful for Chelsea

Bade has proven himself in La Liga, and this could be the right opportunity for him to try out a new challenge. Moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him. If he manages to adapt to English football quickly, he could develop into a key player for Chelsea.

Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him hold down a regular starting spot for his country as well. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea comes forward with an official offer in the coming weeks. They will be hoping to secure a Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need quality additions in the summer.