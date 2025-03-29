Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace secured their place in the semifinals of the FA Cup with a 3-0 win away from home against Fulham earlier today.

The Eagles put on a splendid showing against their rivals, and they will be delighted to head to Wembley for the semifinals. This is a golden opportunity for them to win a trophy this season and it will be interesting to see if the Eagles can continue to perform at a high-level in the remaining matches of the tournament.

Meanwhile, midfielder Eberechi Eze put on an outstanding performance for his team in the quarter-finals, and he managed to score a goal and pick up and assist as well. The 26-year-old England international not only helped his team in the final third, but he was equally impressive defensively as well. He helped his team out with his defensive contribution throughout the game, and he managed to win six ground duels. He produced three tackles and an interception as well.

The midfielder was excellent with his playmaking in the final third, completing 88% of his passes.

Tottenham keen on Eberechi Eze

The player has been heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent months, with clubs like Tottenham keeping tabs on him. It will be interesting to see if the North London outfit decides to make a move for him at the end of the season.

They could use more creativity and technical ability in the final third. Eze will add some much-needed unpredictability to their attack with his flair as well.

Based on his performance against Fulham in a big game today and his displays throughout the season, Crystal Palace simply cannot afford to lose a player of his calibre if they want to establish themselves as a top-half team. Palace managed to ward off his suitors in January.

It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to stay at the club beyond this season. Perhaps winning a trophy could showcase their ambitions and convince the midfielder to stay.